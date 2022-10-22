Topping off
Buy Now

Pamela Strickland of Nashua was topping off her half tank of gas before driving to work in Massachusetts on Oct. 5. 

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Even if the inflation outlook is trending a bit brighter in recent weeks, you may still be feeling a pinch on your wallet. Maybe you've taken some basic steps -- using coupons at the supermarket or dining out less often -- to stretch your dollar, but if you want to do more, here are some ideas for combating inflation.

Get free mulch. Accepting free loads of wood chips from local tree trimmers is an easy way to save money on gardening, says Kate Russell of the Daily Garden. Mulch protects the soil, feeds plants and looks nice, but it can cost about $15 to $65 per cubic yard. Instead of shelling out the money, take advantage of the fact that many tree trimmers will drop off a free load to avoid the fees that most municipalities charge them to dispose of removed trees and branches at local landfills or recycle centers. "All you have to do is leave your name and number with a local tree trimmer and make your driveway available when they have a load," Russell says.

Denver-based writer Laura Daily specializes in consumer advocacy and travel strategies. Find her at dailywriter.net.