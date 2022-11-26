The largest single investment in the county's history was officially sealed this week — one that will create new jobs as well as marking one of the largest business investments in the state of Kentucky.
After months and months of negotiations, Sazerac Company closed on the Rowland Acres Industrial Park with a $600 million investment. The property will be utilized for warehouses to store Sazerac brand spirits.
That will create 50 new jobs locally, with Sazerac's plans to expand the Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage facility in the near future by 72,000 square feet.
The closing of the deal will be announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday afternoon.
"This is a significant investment in Kentucky by Sazerac as our signature bourbon industry continues to grow at an incredible rate," Gov. Beshear said. "I am so glad to see this job creation in Southeastern Kentucky, as well as the growth of a company that has invested so much in the commonwealth over the past 25 years. Thank you to the leaders at Sazerac for further deepening their roots in the Bluegrass State."
Sazerac purchased Robinson Stave and East Bernstadt Cooperage in 2014 and rebranded to Cumberland Cooperage, which produces 1,800 barrels a day, exclusively for Sazerac brands.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, stressed that the facility will be used to age Sazerac's products and will not be a distillery.
"The property will house 20 warehouses to age the bourbons. It will not be open to the public and there will be no production of spirits at the site," she said. "This was the perfect solution for that property due to the residents in the area being concerned about how development of the property would affect traffic on (KY) 192."
Construction on Rowland Acres is expected to begin soon with seven rickhouses, then expanding to the full 20 warehouses in the future.
Sazerac is one of America's oldest family owned, privately held companies in the United States with facilities in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Maine, , South Carolina, Maryland and California. From its base in Louisvillle, Sazerac has distilleries across the state. It invested $1.2 million at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort. Bardstown hosts the Barton 1792 Distillery, while the Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro headquarters its office in Jefferson County.
"We are delighted to expand further in Laurel Country and appreciate the warm welcome given to us by the local government and the Economic Development Authority," said Mark Brown, Sazerac president and chief executive officer. "We've invested in London-Laurel County because we know the residents are hardworking Kentuckians who take pride in their craft. Our construction of new barrel storage warehouses and expansion of our barrel cooperage operations will allow for the continued growth of Kentucky's signature bourbon industry."
The Commonwealth's bourbon sector is a nearly $9 billion signature industry in Kentucky, generating more than 22,500 jobs with an annual payroll exceeding $1.23 billion. Since the start of the Beshear administration, more than 60 spirits-related announcements have generated over $1.4 billion in new investment creating more than 1,100 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.
The location of the whiskey-aging warehouse in London was praised by local leaders.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield and London Mayor Troy Rudder both expressed gratitude for the development of the property and Sazerac's commitment to the community.
Westerfield said, "This multimillion-dollar expansion is monumental for Laurel County. Sazerac's-Cumberland Cooperage in East Bernstadt offers some of the best jobs in our county and we are thrilled they are expanding their presence in our community."
"It's always exciting when one of our existing businesses expand and invest further in our community," stated Troy Rudder, Mayor of London. "Sazerac's Cumberland Cooperage offers some of the best paying jobs and benefits in the area and we are fortunate to have them continue to grow here."
"As a Member of the Senate Economic Development, Tourism & Labor Committee, as well as being a native of London and Laurel County, I am extremely excited about Sazerac's continued multi-million dollar investment in our community and our citizenry. With Sazerac's purchase of the Rowland Acres Industrial Park, there will be a plethora of jobs available here in our Region for many years to come. London and Laurel County continue to be visionaries on the forefront of Regional economic development and I want to say thank you to everyone who worked so diligently to bring this project to fruition. I am excited to see the long-lasting impact this investment will have on our community economically," said Brandon J. Storm, State Senator, 21st Senate District.
"London and Laurel County continue to create economic opportunities for the Cumberland Region. Congratulations to local leaders for their hard work and determination over the last year on this project to continue to create quality jobs for this county and surrounding communities," stated Shane Baker, State Representative House District 85.
The white oak barrels store the bourbons for Sazerac, which must age for eight years. Kentucky is known for its bourbon production, differing from whiskey in that bourbon must contain at least 51% of corn in its mixture of barley, wheat or grain.
