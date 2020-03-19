CONCORD -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved New Hampshire’s application for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which will help small businesses overcome loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"New Hampshire is one of the earliest states in the country to be approved, and this is good news for our small businesses who will need this capital to help weather the impact of the coronavirus," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release.
The loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for small businesses and may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster's impact.
An SBA toll-free line has been established to answer questions at 1-800-659-2955. In collaboration with the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs, the SBA and its Resource Partners: New Hampshire Small Business Development Center, SCORE and Women Business Centers will be providing workshops to answer questions and to help small businesses with the loan application process. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. Visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela to apply.
For the latest news and updates about the SBA, visit sba.gov/updates and follow on Twitter @SBA_NH.