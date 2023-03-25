Electric school bus

Randy Premo, the northeast sales manager for BYD Coach and Bus of Lancaster, California, shows off the batteries on the company’s Type D electric school bus, which made a stop Thursday at the Bethlehem Public Library.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BETHLEHEM — Dan Walker is partial to electric vehicles. The owner of Notchview Transport, which beginning with the 2023/24 school year will shuttle students within the White Mountains School Administrative Unit 35, sees them becoming part of his fleet ... eventually.

Walker, who is also a selectman in the neighboring town of Franconia, visited the Bethlehem Public Library on Thursday to get an up-close look at the BYD Type D electric school bus.

Sunday News Reporter Shawne K. Wickham contributed to this story.