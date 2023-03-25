BETHLEHEM — Dan Walker is partial to electric vehicles. The owner of Notchview Transport, which beginning with the 2023/24 school year will shuttle students within the White Mountains School Administrative Unit 35, sees them becoming part of his fleet ... eventually.
Walker, who is also a selectman in the neighboring town of Franconia, visited the Bethlehem Public Library on Thursday to get an up-close look at the BYD Type D electric school bus.
The bus manufactured in Lancaster, California, was at the library as part of a demonstration tour through Vermont and New Hampshire organized by Granite State Clean Cities Coalition, Vermont Clean Cities, Clean Energy NH and BYD.
The tour, which has previously stopped in Gorham and Berlin, was intended to introduce ESBs to the general public and to folks like Walker. As a prior owner of a Chevrolet Volt, he says he already appreciated electric vehicles and has accepted their increasingly larger role in transportation, including of students.
Last fall, the EPA announced that rural school districts in Henniker and Rumney were among the first in the country to be awarded funding to purchase new electric school buses.
The funding — nearly $2.8 million for seven buses — comes from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Congress passed in 2021.
The program is designed to favor “priority” school districts, defined as high-need, low-income communities and rural areas.
Under the program, selected districts have to submit purchase orders showing that new buses have been ordered by April 28. The deadline for them to receive new buses and install infrastructure is October 2024.
Twenty other New Hampshire school districts were selected to be on a waiting list for funding, including Concord, Goffstown, Litchfield, Oyster River and Plymouth.
Officials at the state Department of Environmental Services have said districts that are on the waiting list should be well-positioned for funding in future rounds of the program.
Taking a test ride
Riding in the back of the BYD bus during a test drive along steep backroads in Bethlehem, Walker said ESBs will have a place in his company, although how and when is uncertain.
Walker currently owns six diesel school buses and has another seven on order. He sees diesel buses sharing the road with ESBs for an undetermined time and would like to purchase some.
But by his math, ESBs cost about three times that of diesel buses. While federal funding is available, he wants some answers about the transferability of sales and lease contracts should, for example, Notchview’s contract with SAU 35 not be renewed.
Walker said he will need technicians capable of servicing the buses and that there has to be an extensive infrastructure to fuel them.
“I’m not sure if I have enough information,” Walker said, to decide on where his company should put its emphasis right now.
The makers of conventional school buses are making their own ESBs and are sending their employees to learn how to maintain those buses, which are good signs, Walker said.
“I believe it’s inevitable” that ESBs will supersede internal-combustion powered buses, he said, adding that Notchview was “definitely open” to the possibility of becoming the first transport company in New Hampshire to operate them.
Jessica Wilcox, acting director of Granite State Clean Cities Coalition and a supervisor in the Air Division of the NH Department of Environmental Services’ Mobile Sources Section, said a goal of the ESB tour was to prove the viability of electric vehicles in the North Country.
“We definitely see this (the bus tour) as a proving ground for the technology,” she said, and also to open “the conversation” about ESBs.
The tour provided a real-world demonstration of updates on the fly, she said, recounting that when the bus seemingly labored to get up a hill in Berlin, it was quickly determined that the bus was operating on software settings for California, where the terrain was much flatter.
That instance, and the questions raised by Walker, offer valuable feedback to BYD, Wilcox said.
Compared with EV investments made in Maine and Vermont, New Hampshire has “a ways to go” to catch up to those states, she said, but progress is being made.
As the number of EVs grow in neighboring states and Canada, visitors from those places to New Hampshire will help push EV infrastructure forward here, Wilcox said.
‘Range anxiety’
Randy Premo, Northeast sales manager for BYD, said a challenge for his company — which also makes electric trains and cars — is to overcome the perception of electric vehicles being limited by range.
ESBs are already cleaner and less expensive to maintain than diesel buses, and battery technology is continuously improving, he said.
BYD’s batteries, said Premo, are “the longest-lasting, safest, and most stable battery on the market.”
The batteries are guaranteed for 12 years, but should last 20, he said, and BYD batteries are “either equal to or surpass” the energy density of batteries made by passenger EV makers like Tesla.
David Van Houten, who chairs Bethlehem’s Energy Commission, said ESBs are the future, but that the bus manufacturers, not small communities, need to pay for EV infrastructure, like charging stations.
Bethlehem would be ill-positioned, he said, to afford a $500,000 charging station for EVs, including ESBs.
Nonetheless, Van Houten noted that Bethlehem supports alternative, renewable energy and is 75 percent of the way toward installing solar arrays to power municipal facilities and schools.
Having the ESB tour stop in Bethlehem was very useful in educating residents about that technology, he said.
“Now they know what it is, they’re not afraid of it,” he said, nor do they fear the fact, that as in the early years of the internal-combustion engine, there are still “a lot of bugs to be worked out.”