Fishermen on the Seacoast are getting a boost from a fisheries specialist who created an interactive online map for people who want to buy directly off the boat.
Gabriela Bradt, who works for University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension and New Hampshire Sea Grant, is most commonly known for her work with tracking and marketing invasive green crabs.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bradt started to see lobstermen and fishermen move to direct sales because of the economic pressures they were under due to losses in international sales, restaurants closing under stay-at-home orders and a small market at local grocery stores.
Bradt started calling around to see who was involved. Then she created Local Seafood Finder in NH for the public and Direct Seafood Sales to help fishermen navigate all of the COVID-19 regulations.
Bradt’s map includes fishermen who are selling directly to consumers, oyster farms, outfits that are offering delivery services and stores such as Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative in Seabrook where a number of local fishermen sell their products.
Bradt wants to expand her map because she said the trend of direct-to-consumer sales is growing.
“It just seems to have taken off for them, and I feel like for the consumers it’s really neat as kind of a relationship builder. They get to know their fishermen. I think people are really excited to know that they caught this lobster here, today, and I think people want to know for certain that things are safe,” Bradt said.
Bradt said COVID-19 put the food supply chain into focus for many people, especially when supplies became limited for meat. Consumers realized they could easily get locally sourced fresh protein because New Hampshire is a coastal state.
Some outfits on the map, such as New England Fishmongers, offer contactless delivery as far away as Keene. On Thursday afternoon, Bradt was at the Portsmouth Commercial Fishing Pier with Capt. Jamie Hayward. He, his wife Jolyn, and his sister Heidi Marquis run The Daily Haul with pickup locations in Portsmouth and South Hampton.
Hayward, who has been fishing for 34 years, said many of the fishermen on the Seacoast sent their catches to Boston and New York City prior to COVID-19. Now, they are working to diversify their businesses.
Hayward has been running The Daily Haul for three weeks now. “We’re getting great support from the community. We can’t say anything bad about that,” Hayward said.
At 4 p.m., there was a steady stream of customers picking up lobster, scallops, haddock and salmon.
Jerry Howell of Greenland said he supports local fishermen. “It’s the right thing to do and it’s good quality food,” Howell said.
Alex and Fabienne Verschoor of Somersworth also said they support local fishermen.
“If you go to Market Basket or Hannaford, you don’t know where your fish is coming from. Here, I know where it is coming from,” Fabienne Verschoor said.