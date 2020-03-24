The Seacoast Chamber Alliance, which represents 2,500 members businesses, has created a Facebook group to connect local businesses as they weather coronavirus precaution measures.
Participating chambers include the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth and The Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Professionals and business owners within the coverage area of those chambers are invited to visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/seacoaststrong.
The page was founded by the alliance and a group of business leaders to give Seacoast-area professionals and area businesses a place to gather and offer ideas as they navigate through the COVID 19 health crisis, the alliance said in a release.
“The page is envisioned as a safe conversation zone where members can share stories, concerns and frustrations, as well as creative strategies to navigate these challenging times, always remembering to be courteous, kind and patient with each other,” the alliance said, adding that the forum is not for medical or legal advice, and the admins are not COVID 19 experts.
The credited group Anne Richardson of Richardson Media Group in Portsmouth for initiating the project.