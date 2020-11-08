Farm to table
Kirsten White, operations assistant for Three River Farmers Alliance, and Jamie Houde, executive chef at Martingale’s Wharf in Portsmouth, say locally sourced food attracts customers to restaurants on the Seacoast.

 KIMBERLEY HAAS/Union Leader Correspondent

The farm-to-table movement has been a growing trend in the Granite State: About 44% of restaurant owners here would prefer to purchase food directly from farmers, according to research from the University of New Hampshire.

John Halstead, a scientist and environmental economics professor with the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station, teamed up with graduate student Amanda McLeod to find that 37% of restaurants already procure food directly from producers.

