Seacoast-based startup investor and Uber alumnus Matthew Marra is doubling down on one of his portfolio companies, Knox Financial, as he joins the startup as vice president of growth.
Following Knox’s $3 million seed raise in January — which added to its previous round of $1.4 million a year prior — Marra joined the company last month to head up the expansion of the startup’s turnkey real estate investing solution. He’ll lead growth across the country, beginning with multiple New England cities this summer — Manchester included.
“As a New Hampshire native and resident, I’ve long believed that people’s homes are their best investments,” says Marra, one of the Union Leader’s New Hampshire Innovators of 2019. “We want to provide homeowners an alternative to selling their home heading into the summer.” He says that includes converting your starter home into a rental property as you move up or keeping your lifelong home as you head into retirement and move elsewhere.
Knox helps homeowners turn their properties into passive income. Knox does the heavy lifting of renting the properties out and automating the most tedious aspects of real estate investing — including financing, accounting, taxes, property maintenance and tenant communications — then takes a cut of the profit.
“Being from the Seacoast, I have seen first hand the growth in Portsmouth and more recently Dover,” Marra says. “For New Hampshire homeowners who are thinking of becoming property investors for the first time from Manchester, to Durham, to Portsmouth, or to Hampton, I’m always happy to chat.”
New Hampshire residential real estate agent Ryan Hvizda says Knox’s offerings eliminate the work associated with being a landlord. “The number one reason people avoid investing is because they think it’s going to be a pain and add extra work in their life,” she says. “Knox has created a cohesive platform to become an investor with limited risk and exposure.”
As co-owner of Hvizda Realty Group — a team within Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan with offices in Bedford and Concord — Hvizda says she often advises first-time home buyers to consider multifamily homes to build wealth through real estate investing. She says there are many options for first-time landlords, including locally-owned property management companies or simply putting in the sweat equity to manage it yourself.
“The Knox approach is very desirable to those that want a hands-off real estate investing experience because it essentially allows homeowners the opportunity to be an investor without doing any work or being exposed to risk,” Hvizda says.
For Marra, using technology to create new income streams is what it’s all about.
“The startups that interest me most are the ones that are focused on giving people new ways to make money and create better lives for themselves,” Marra says. “What drew me to Knox was the opportunity to close the wealth gap ... Knox makes building wealth through investment properties as effortless as ordering an Uber.”
Marra is hiring growth managers, which Knox endearingly calls “market makers,” across the New England region, including in Manchester, Portland (Maine), Worcester (Mass.) and Providence (R.I.). The Manchester lead will collaborate with Marra to build out Knox’s New Hampshire team of sales and operations experts while working lock-step with Knox’s Boston headquarters to improve and optimize channel partnerships and remote support processes. The lead will not only be in charge of scaling Knox’s presence in Manchester, but also its presence across the Granite State, all of which begins in June.
Marra will continue to be based remotely out of the Seacoast area while all future New Hampshire staff will also work remotely for the short-term, particularly given shutdown orders stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the New Hampshire team grows, we’ll certainly look at opening a New Hampshire office in the coming year,” Marra says.
Last year, Knox was named one of “50 on Fire” by BostonInno, a publication of American City Business Journals that covers the technology industry. The company was selected from among 150 nominees and recognized with four other Boston-area early-stage companies.