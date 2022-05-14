The next generation of leaders in the lobster and fishing industry is being trained through a one-of-a-kind program taking place on the Seacoast that aims to temper the “graying of the fleet.”
Andrea Tomlinson, former general manager of New Hampshire Community Seafood, created a Deckhand to Captain Training Program so younger professionals are prepared to become successful business people and advocates for their way of life.
Experienced deckhands and sternmen with a minimum of five years of experience in the industry are eligible for a free 10-month training program. The first cohort of trainees is already meeting.
During a recent session at the Judd Gregg Marine Research Center in New Castle, participants spoke about the challenges they face as they think about becoming their own bosses.
An entry-level captain in the commercial fishing industry needs at least $250,000 to purchase a boat, permit and equipment.
“It’s one of the hardest things to get into, I found. It’s not just acquiring the actual machinery like a boat and gear,” said Robert Carbajal, of the FV Vivienne May. “It’s where are you going to tie the boat up? If you’ve got one, that’s great, but putting it in the water and tying it up and operating from somewhere, that’s an entirely different animal in itself.”
When asked about the importance of buying local seafood and how consumers can help support their local fishermen and lobstermen, Andrew Konchek, of the FV Alana Renee, referred to 2020 when people were lined up at the local piers to buy seafood off the boats.
He and fellow trainee Jake Eaton, of the FV Last Penny, found success at the pier on Peirce Island in Portsmouth during that time.
“We just did a boat-to-table kind of thing,” Konchek said. “Jake was down at the pier when COVID was happening. I was down at the pier. We were selling lobsters right from the boat, right in the parking lot. We had the whole 6 feet apart kind of thing and Facebook pages. We had a line down the street.”
As part of the training, the deckhands and sternmen develop their own business plans, are introduced to industry regulations and public speaking, learn about collaborative marketing and match their products with the NH Food Hub.
Tomlinson said there are “greenhorn” and apprenticeship programs in the New England region, but this is the first for people who have already established a career on the water.
Tomlinson has been working on developing this program for over four years.
“There are far too many deterring obstacles in the path of an entry-level captain in this industry, and we need to change that scenario in order to preserve the heritage and culture of our working waterfronts in northern New England,” Tomlinson said in a statement.
Tomlinson said the “graying of the fleet” is a real thing.
The average age of lobster and groundfish captains is 55 years old in New Hampshire and northern New England. Those in the training program are between 27 and 38 years old.
The lack of a typical family succession model in commercial fishing combined with the catch limit reductions from 2009 to 2012 is to blame on the fishing side.
In 2000, there were 104 groundfish vessels in the Granite State. A mere 18 vessels obtained groundfish licenses in 2021, and only five of those boats are currently commercially fishing from New Hampshire shores.
The lobster fishing industry has seen similar declines as commercial fishing has turned into big business and local lobstermen face difficulties competing with national outfits.
The number of 600-trap lobster permits in New Hampshire – the most common permit in the state – has declined by almost 66 percent from 2000 to 2021, according to statistics from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
A USDA LAMP Farmer’s Market Promotion Program grant awarded in late 2021 allowed Tomlinson to form the New England Young Fishermen’s Alliance. The grant supports the Deckhand to Captain Training Program.
The grant award amount was $540,753 with a matching amount of $232,000 for a total of $772,753, according to the USDA’s website.