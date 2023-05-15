CONCORD -- Federal regulators have said they are willing to reduce millions in proposed fines against a Manchester-based tech company that a judge has found violated securities laws.
Last Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a judge to approve a civil penalty of $111,614 against LBRY Inc., which issued its own cryptocurrency and used it to build Odysee.com, an decentralized video-sharing social media site.
The SEC had faulted LBRY for not registering its cryptocurrency as securities and sought $22.15 million in fines against LBRY. As part of the fine reduction, the SEC also wants LBRY to promise to not issue cryptocurrency until it dissolves.
The company was founded in 2016 by Manchester resident and Free State Project leader Jeremy Kauffman. On Monday, Kauffman said he is "moderately pleased" the SEC is dropping the $22 million demand.
"But they're still refusing to provide clear rules and regulations for American block-chain entrepreneurs," he said.
He said Odysee will remain online, and on Friday he tweeted out an article from CoinGecko.com that reported that Odysee is the largest decentralized social media operation, with 5.3 million unique monthly visitors during the first four months of this year.
"It blows my mind that a team of under 20 people, that's now down to basically no one, built and operated the largest web3 social network despite being completely hammered by the feds," he wrote.
In an interview, Kauffman said Odysee will continue to thrive, but he is in a Kafkaesque situation with the SEC. He makes proposals on how to incorporate crypto into Odysee, but he can't get an answer on whether it's legal. He only finds out when the SEC takes him to court.
"They won't bless anything," he said.
In early November, District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that LBRY violated securities laws. The following month, Kauffman proposed a $50,000 fine and agreed to dissolve LBRY as soon as he is able. He also said he proposed destroying approximately 119.5 million pre-mined LBCs, or LBRY Credits, the cryptocurrency that got him into trouble with the SEC.
In February, District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro held a hearing and listened to both sides on the proper penalty for LBRY. He has yet to issue his decision.
In a December filing, Kauffman said LBRY has less than $200,000 in cash. Its largest asset is a $1.6 million loan from Odysee, which Odysee has no ability to pay, he wrote. The company's liabilities approach $4 million.
Kauffman wrote that LBRY obtained all its assets through sales of LBCs, which were used to fund and operate the business. LBRY expenses were approximately $17.5 million.
Odysee operates under a block-chain model that decentralizes its operation, leading critics to say it is subject to disinformation and incendiary content.