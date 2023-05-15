Jeremy Kauffman
Jeremy Kauffman stands outside LBRY’s office in downtown Manchester.

CONCORD -- Federal regulators have said they are willing to reduce millions in proposed fines against a Manchester-based tech company that a judge has found violated securities laws.

Last Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a judge to approve a civil penalty of $111,614 against LBRY Inc., which issued its own cryptocurrency and used it to build Odysee.com, an decentralized video-sharing social media site.

