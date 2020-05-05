Chase Bank is planning to open its second branch location in the Gate City.
The financial institution, which has been expanding into New Hampshire throughout the past year, has already received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to operate a new branch at 275 Amherst St. in Nashua, according to Carolyn Evert, vice-president with Northeast Regional Communications for JPMorgan Chase.
The new Chase facility will replace the former Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant. According to plans on file with the Nashua City Planning Board, the restaurant will be demolished and a new, 2,900-square-foot bank and drive-thru will be constructed on the site, if approved by city planners.
The project is part of Chase Bank’s expanded footprint in New Hampshire.
“In 2019, Chase opened its first New Hampshire branch in Nashua, 232 Daniel Webster Highway, and a commercial banking office in Manchester on Elm Street,” Evert said. “By 2021 we expect to have five branches open, which will bring around 50 jobs.”
Aside from the proposed second branch in Nashua, Chase has already finalized plans for another branch in Salem that is expected to open later this year at the Tuscan Village Marketplace, according to Evert.
Scott McPhie, a city planner, said the new Chase branch will be constructed on a 1.08-acre parcel that is part of a plaza along Amherst Street.
“The plaza currently contains a Michaels store, Whole Foods, and a future Floor and Decor facility is under construction on site,” McPhie wrote in a report to the planning board.
The planning board is scheduled to review the bank proposal at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“Due to heavy traffic flows around the Whole Foods Market and the single entrance and exit located off of Amherst Street, precautions will need to be taken during construction to prevent any conflicts with adjacent retail traffic,” said McPhie.
In addition to the 2,900 square feet bank and drive-thru, the proposed project also includes 67 parking spaces and other improvements such as new curbing, drainage improvements and landscaping upgrades, according to the plans. The former Ruby Tuesday’s closed in September 2018.