The SEE Science Center in Manchester announced Tuesday it is the only museum in New Hampshire to receive an award from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), as part of $13,800,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Grants available to support the role of museums and libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release from the SEE Science Center, IMLS received over 1,701 applications from across the country requesting funds, of which only 68 projects from museums and libraries were awarded funding. Of those 68, just nine were awarded to science centers, and only five to children’s museums.
