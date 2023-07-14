Hollywood actors strike in Los Angeles

SAG-AFTRA actors strike against the Hollywood studios as they join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket line outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles.

 MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

On Thursday, as the national board of SAG-AFTRA voted unanimously to strike against studios and streamers, the board issued a strike notice and order laying out rules its members must follow. The rules apply to tens of thousands of film and television actors.

According to the strike order, all SAG-AFTRA members were instructed to "cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts."