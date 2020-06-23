The owners of the iconic Segway PT -- invented by Dean Kamen -- will stop making the product this summer.
Kamen unveiled the two-wheeled, self-balancing “personal transporter” during an appearance on “Good Morning America” in December 2001.
Come July 15, Segway — which has been sold several times since Kamen launched it in 1999 — will discontinue the product, which has become well-known for being used as a gag in the 2009 film “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and guided expeditions in tourist spots around the world — including here in the Granite State.
The company underwent a “strategic shift in our business” with the original Segway model bringing in less than 1.5% of the company’s total revenue, according to a statement from Segway President Judy Cai.
Segway, which was bought by Chinese-based Ninebot in 2015, makes motorized kick scooters and other electronic transportation products.
“Segway has grown and evolved and is focusing more on consumer products, such as our shared scooter business, Segway Powersports and Segway Robotics,” Cai wrote.
The pandemic, while it slowed sales and production, was not a deciding factor, according to the statement.
The company will also discontinue the Segway SE-3 Patroller and the Segway Robotics Mobility Platform (RMP) effective July 15. Both are produced in Bedford.
The company will lay off 21 employees, but will not close the Bedford facility.
"Given our decades-long history, we recognize that this decision may come as a disappointment to our strong and loyal following among private owners, who view the Segway as one of the more innovative creations of the early 21st century," Cai wrote. "We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our consumers and are proud of the impact our products have made on our customers’ lives and the reputation of the Segway brand."
