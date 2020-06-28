The CEO of Senet in Portsmouth says that as municipalities across the country upgrade their water systems, they are seeing an uptick in demand for smart meter networks.
Senet provides cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build outs for the Internet of Things, the interconnection of computing devices embedded in everyday objects that allows them to communicate with each other and transmit data.
Over the course of the last two years, its team has designed LoRaWAN networks for water metering and Advanced Metering Infrastructure for projects which will represent millions of American households.
“Our technology has opened a lot of eyes to what you can do with a multipurpose network in terms of helping to refresh the technology portion of these water networks,” Bruce Chatterley said during a recent interview.
Chatterley said they have seen the most adoption of its technology by municipalities in the Southeast.
“We have two or three cities in Georgia. We have three or four cities in Florida. I can’t announce the names yet, but we just won a county in Florida that represents almost 300,000 water meters, and we are building a network as we speak for that,” Chatterley said.
Senet also has existing networks that are up and running in the Los Angeles area and a couple of other regions in southern California, Chatterley said.
Last year, Senet drafted request for proposal government bids for over 60 cities across the United States, Chatterley said.
As a company, Senet has a global presence in over 80 countries throughout the world.
Chatterley said the unique part about Senet is they are building these networks initially for a specific application, such as water metering, but they are multipurpose Internet of Things networks.
“A network that we build for a city, for water metering, can then be used for other public good. So, for example, they can be used for other utilities, natural gas metering or electric grid management,” Chatterley said.
Utility companies are considered to be on the forefront in adapting this type of technology. It is estimated that utilities installed 700 million smart meters in 2018.
That number is predicted to reach 1.34 billion meters by 2023.
Senet Chief Technical Officer Dave Kjendal and the marketing manager for Neptune Technology Group talked about the benefits of advanced metering infrastructures during a webinar last month, sponsored by the LoRa Alliance, a nonprofit trade group committed to large scale development of Low Power Wide Area Networks Internet of Things.
Robert Gustin said their company works with Senet as systems are installed throughout the country.
Gustin said non-revenue water is a market driver for municipalities, but they also enjoy the benefits of enhanced customer service.
“You can resolve customer issues much faster, certainly, and escalate the work orders accordingly,” Gustin said.
Gustin said utilities customers appreciate the accuracy of the billing data if there is ever a dispute.