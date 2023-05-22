Senior living default

An elderly couple holds hands while walking on a path at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

One sector is an outlier when it comes to the traditionally tiny default rates in the $4 trillion municipal bond market.

Roughly 7% of the $43 billion in outstanding senior-living bonds, or about $3.2 billion, is in default on a payment, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with a rate of less than 1% for all state and local government debt.

Bloomberg’s Martin Z. Braun and Trevor Rowe contributed to this report.