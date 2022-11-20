Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), shown here with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer in September, has hailed President Joe Biden's nomination of Rohit Chopra to head the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Warren was key to establishing the agency in 2011. 

 Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

Two senators are asking banking regulators and the IRS to look into the practices of tax preparation company Intuit TurboTax.

After getting complaints from constituents, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both Democrats, wrote to the Internal Revenue Service, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Reserve last week calling for scrutiny on the way TurboTax collects filing fees and distributes refunds.