Shell

The logo of Shell Plc on a oil storage silo, beyond railway tanker wagons at the company's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Oct. 23, 2022.

 Peter Boer/Bloomberg

A climate activist group is urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Shell's claims about its investments in renewable energy are misleading to investors.

Global Witness said that it filed a complaint with the SEC's Climate and ESG Task Force and through the agency's tips portal over Shell's statements on renewables. The London-based energy giant may have "materially misstated its financial commitment to renewable sources of energy," the nonprofit said in a copy of the filing reviewed by Bloomberg News.