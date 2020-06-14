As the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard returns to more normal operations this month, a report estimated the shipyard's economic impact on the region is more than $1.1 billion.
Over 7,000 people work at the shipyard in 2019, according to an annual report by the Seacoast Shipyard Association, a shipyard advocacy group. That's almost 1,000 more shipyard workers than 2016, and more than twice the number of shipyard workers as 20 years ago.
The 3,088 New Hampshire civilians who work on the shipyard earn a total of more than $213 million, according to the report. In the last year alone, the shipyard has hired more than 200 additional New Hampshire workers.
"I’m proud that we were able to work together with all involved in the Seacoast Association and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to bring hope and new jobs to the Seacoast and our communities," said Richard Smith, president of the Metal Trades Council.
The shipyard paid for more than $123 million in goods and services, and spent over $395 million on maintenance and construction projects last year. Construction began earlier this year on $33 million worth of improvements to the shipyard's dry docks.
"The impact of the new and upcoming work with buildings and dry docks is going to prove to be immeasurable for not only the Navy, but for our surrounding communities as well," said Larry Dennis, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. "We are providing a stable civil service workforce and also have been able to provide several local contractors the opportunity to employ our local residents as well which in turn will boost our local economy and property values."
Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced many shipyard workers to stay home, most workers started to return June 1. One civilian worker died from COVID-19 complications in April.
Some of the workers who kept going to the shipyard helped make 3D-printed swabs for COVID-19 tests. Some 150 shipyard workers who stayed home sewed masks, nearly 3,000 in the first month of the pandemic.
"Good things are happening at the Shipyard even though we have had some challenges the last few months," said William Webber, president of the American federation of Government Employees. "As we slowly return our people back to work we have certainly changed the way we do business."
In a statement, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the report underlined the importance of the shipyard to the local economy. "As the economic fallout from COVID-19 continues, the good paying, skilled jobs at the Shipyard serve as a vital buttress for the region’s economy," she said.
Shaheen said she would advocate for the shipyard, even as the Trump administration has considered using funding meant for the shipyard to pay for a wall along the Mexican border.