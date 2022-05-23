PETERBOROUGH — Donna Whitman drove two hours from her home in York, Maine, on Friday to the Peterboro Basket Company and “spent a small fortune” after learning the company plans to close.
“I’m their number one fan,” she said at the Factory Store in Peterborough on Friday.
Whitman filled her car with various handmade baskets including the company’s laundry basket, traditional bushel basket, bicycle basket and file basket.
She already owns many of these baskets, but is worried she won’t be able to get them in the future.
“I know these will be priceless items,” she said.
Whitman spent $446 on Friday.
“That’s all 35% off,” Whitman said. “So it was really a lot more.”
Whitman said she also plans to buy what she can’t find in the outlet store from their online store.
The store was a flurry of activity Friday. The parking lot was full and several shoppers were running around the store picking up items while still in stock.
“We did $2,500 yesterday, which is not the norm, by far. I work the store, even on Saturdays. I don’t make more than a few hundred bucks. So it’s definitely in high demand now, everybody wants something,” Ashley Burdin, head of shipping, said on Friday. “And the online sales are crazy too. It’s not just in the store cause we have the website too which is a different entity, we have a stack of orders. … People are worried they aren’t going to get any.”
In a statement on its website, the company says it is closing mainly due to the high cost of materials.
“Since 1854, the Peterboro Basket Company has been producing handwoven, hardwood baskets in Peterborough, N.H. This year, 168 years after its founding, the decision has been made to close the factory and stop production of these quality, handmade baskets,” the statement said. “As you probably know, Peterboro Baskets are principally made of U.S. grown, Appalachian White Ash, the same wood used in ax handles and baseball bats. For some years the Emerald Ash Borer beetle has reduced the availability of the wood used to make the baskets.”
“It’s eating it up and the good stuff that’s left is so high in price it’s crazy,” Burdin said of the Ash tree wood used. “We use the oak (wood) on one basket and some of the lids but predominantly it’s the Ash.”
The baskets are handmade at the factory in Peterborough.
“The wood gets delivered here in giant, long two-by-fours and then they get cut and shaved and sanded all here in the building — stained, everything gets done here,” Burdin said.
The company said there are other considerations in deciding to close including, the extreme labor shortages for manufacturing the baskets, significant ongoing supply chain issues and the fact that the owners are ready to retire.
“I’m really impressed with the company and it saddens me because they are closing because of our environment and that beetle that has invaded the Ash trees,” Whitman said. “It’s amazing that the environment can have an impact on a business that is 168 years old.”
The factory in Peterborough will be making baskets until they are out of materials, Burdin said.
The building is going to be sold, Burdin said, but there is a chance the business will be sold and carry on in some capacity at a different location.
The factory has not gone through all of its materials yet and will continue to make baskets until all of the material is used up.
Burdin said the Factory Store is expected to stay open until all of its baskets are sold, which is expected to be through the summer and possibly the fall.
“We’re going to stay open all the way till the end,” she said.
According to its website, “Peterboro Basket Company is the oldest continuous manufacturer of baskets in the U.S.A.”