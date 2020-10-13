Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
SIG Sauer is moving its Dover operation to Rochester, where the firearms maker expects to employ 300 people, the Newington-based company announced Tuesday.
“We are incredibly excited about completing the acquisition of a new facility in Rochester which gives SIG the much-needed flexibility to expand our manufacturing operations in the region and grow our workforce," said Ron Cohen, president & CEO, in a statement.
On Monday, The Rosa and its sister restaurant, Martingale Wharf, announced they are closing after a staff member at The Rosa tested positive for COVID-19. Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe and Flatbread Company, which are located along the same downtown block, announced they would close last week.
A Portsmouth-based company that produces LED video screens for outdoor signs is growing due to demand from businesses that are looking to connect with customers as they try to recover from the economic fallout associated with COVID-19.