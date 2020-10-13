SIG Sauer
SIG Sauer’s U.S. operations are based in Newington.

 KIMBERLEY HAAS/UNION LEADER CORRESPONDENT

SIG Sauer is moving its Dover operation to Rochester, where the firearms maker expects to employ 300 people, the Newington-based company announced Tuesday.

“We are incredibly excited about completing the acquisition of a new facility in Rochester which gives SIG the much-needed flexibility to expand our manufacturing operations in the region and grow our workforce," said Ron Cohen, president & CEO, in a statement. 

