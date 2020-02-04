BEDFORD -- Single Digits, a Bedford company that provides wireless internet networks for hotels, shopping centers and other locales, has acquired BSG Wireless, which has operations in the UK and San Antonio, Texas.
Single Digits called the deal “a major step forward in establishing a global leadership position in the paradigm shift in wireless connectivity that includes the convergence of 5G cellular, Wi-Fi 6, and NGH (Next Generation Hotspot), creating connectivity experiences previously not possible.”
The company, which will retain 15 BSG employees, now has more than 400 employees in the United States, Mexico, Canada and the UK.
Single Digits' Open Network Exchange, which allows client customers to use social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter to access the Internet, earned the company a Product of the Year award in 2013 from the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.