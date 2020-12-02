Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Keri Laman of Tidewater Catering talks about how COVID-19 is affecting her businesses at Unity Cafe in Manchester in October. Her company is one of six that received grants of $5,000 in the first round of a city program.
MANCHESTER — Six businesses received $5,000 each in the first round of the Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant Program, the city announced Wednesday.
The grants, designed to help small businesses recover from the impacts of COVID-19, were awarded to Patz Deli LLC, CoCo Beauty Salon, The Smoothie Bus Shoppe, McGill’s Inc., Lumiere LLC and Tidewater Catering Group.