Six medical technology companies will compete for a $10,000 prize April 27 at the Lebanon Opera House during a competition organized by the Upper Valley MedTech Collaborative.
The six companies were chosen out of an applicant pool from all over New England:
ElleCell (Lebanon) is developing an alternative to polypropylene mesh used in many pelvic reconstructive surgeries. Building on the partnership between the Dartmouth-Hitchcock urogynecological surgery division, the Geisel Immunology lab, and the Thayer School of Engineering, the company aim to create a product that will improve the quality of life for the 1 in 10 women who will undergo reconstructive pelvic floor surgery in their lifetime.
Imago Rehab (Arlington, Mass.) has developed a combination of home-use wearable robotics and digital health designed to improve recovery outcomes for stroke survivors.
PEER Technologies (Lebanon) is a small business spun out of Dartmouth and its Center for Surgical Innovation at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center that focuses on developing smart surgical devices. The primary objective of this program is to develop a commercially viable smart drill and guidance technology that safely and accurately creates user-specified cavities within a vertebral body.
Rockport Medical Technologies (Hanover) is a biotech startup founded by faculty at Dartmouth College and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that has created an epidural innovation that improves clinical practice efficacy and efficiency.
RyTek Medical (Lebanon) has developed a proprietary drill system that provides dental surgeons real-time sensing technology in order to minimize intra-operative and post-operative surgical complications associated with dental implant procedures.
SeeSpine (Montreal, Canada) is a telehealth application employing 3-D imaging for radiation-free monitoring of scoliosis. From a simple, 15-second video taken on any smartphone, SeeSpine recreates a scaled model, quantifies the deformity and predicts disease severity and evolution. SeeSpine aims to prevent disease progression via frequent monitoring and avoid the incumbent breast cancer risk by replacing X-rays.
Judging the event is Trevor Barlow, executive director of the Black River Innovation Center in Springfield, Vt.; Jenny Barba, partner in BioVenture Investors; Clay Adams, president of Mascoma Bank; Carlo Colesanti, CEO of NextPhase Medical Devices in Rochester; and H. Kenneth Merritt, principal of Merritt & Merritt Lawyers for Growth in Burlington, Vt. The event will be moderated by Kaitlin Maier, CEO of Reia Health.
Admission is free and open to all. Proof of vaccination is required to attend. A reception will follow the pitch at 7:30 PM.
Pitch'22 is sponsored by the Black River Innovation Campus, Mascoma Bank and Merritt & Merritt. Visit uvmtc.org for more information or call the Upper Valley Business Alliance at 603-448-1203.