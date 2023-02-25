LEBANON
Alpine skiing has a long history in New Hampshire, as does equipping skiers.
Völkl, which was founded in Straubing, Germany, on Dec. 1, 1923, celebrates its centennial this year as well as 30 years that its U.S. headquarters have been in Lebanon.
Still made in Straubing, Völkl skis have been sold in New Hampshire since the 1960s, and the company has been in Lebanon since 1993, when it moved up from Banner Elk, North Carolina.
Now owned by Elevate Outdoor Collective of Seattle, Völkl distributes Völkl skis, Marker bindings and Dalbello ski boots through its sales and marketing offices in Lebanon and warehouse in Claremont. Its other brands include K2 skis and snowboards, Line skis, Tubbs Snowshoes, RIDE snowboards, and Madshus cross-country skis and equipment.
New London native Geoff Curtis, who directs U.S. marketing for Völkl/Marker/Dalbello, said Lebanon is a good place to be.
Curtis, 53, attended the ski academy at Waterville Valley and later raced as a member of the Middlebury College carnival team. From 1994 to 1996, he did “field service,” for the then Tecnica/Völkl partnership.
Although no longer aligned with Völkl, Tecnica Group USA, which is a subsidiary of its Traviso, Italy based parent, is also located in Lebanon, where it distributes products, among them Blizzard skis, Nordica ski boots and Rollerblade inline skates.
Lebanon is also home of Alpina Sports Corp., which distributes Elan skis, which are made in Slovenia, as well as Nordic and alpine boots, poles and bindings.
“New Hampshire is a really great location for snow sports products made in Europe,” because it can be readily serviced by maritime ports in Boston, Montreal and even Newark, New Jersey, Curtis said.
Being in New Hampshire, he said, “makes us quicker to deliver” products to some 600 wholesalers who sell through 900 dealers in the U.S., among them Omer & Bob’s and Golf & Ski Warehouse, both in Lebanon; Buchika’s Ski & Bike in Salem and Nashua; and Ken Jones Ski Mart in Manchester.
“It’s not a stretch to say Völkl is sold in every top-level ski shop in the country,” Curtis said.
Todd Atkinson, who with Dave Galeucia owns and operates Buchika’s Ski & Bike, said Völkl is “a premier brand” with which he has been familiar since the Völkl/Tecnica partnership.
“For us, it was an easy thing to work with them (Völkl) and we know all the parties involved,” said Atkinson.
As to why Buchika’s sells Völkl skis, “I would say that the brand is one thing,” he said, while “another part of that is the U.S. leadership and sales staff, but being in New Hampshire is a premium for us.”
Völkl is not the only ski wholesaler based in the Granite State, said Atkinson, “but they are a key cog in getting us product quickly when we need it and in New England that’s important because we have less snow and sometimes you need a quick injection of supplies.”
Several of Buchika’s other suppliers are out west, but with Völkl having its HQ in New Hampshire, “I definitely like that,” said Atkinson.
Unlike other brands of skis that “come and go” in popularity, he said Völkl has been continually in demand.
“They consistently sell every year,” said Atkinson. “They (Völkl) haven’t been irrelevant since they’ve been here.”
The company was begun by Franz Völkl, a carriage-wheel maker, who, as he witnessed an influx of skis coming into Europe from Scandinavia, had a “eureka moment” and realized “’I make stuff that is similar,’” Curtis said.
A century later, Völkl skis are recognized for precision German manufacturing and high performance while also being accessible pricewise Curtis said.
As they evolved, Völkl skis have made alpine skiing “way easier, way more fun,” he said, and Völkl, like its fellow manufacturers, has continued to develop skis that turn better.
Turning is the essence of skiing, and in skiing and the ski-making industry, “It’s sort of a search for the perfect turn,” Curtis said.
The COVID-19 pandemic actually helped sales of Völkl skis in the U.S.
“We were very fortunate” that Völkl kept making skis during the pandemic, said Curtis, but that its closest market in Europe remained largely closed, which meant many pairs of skis, after a trans-Atlantic trip in a shipping container, ended up in New Hampshire for distribution in the U.S.
Demand was high for skis, according to Curtis, “And one of the key things in COVID is that outdoor activities were safer. People wanted to utilize the resorts, and we experienced a bounce for ski hard goods during those two season of 2020/21 and 2021/22.”
Sales remain strong during the winter of 2022/23.
“I feel that the energy is still there,” said Curtis, and despite an unusually mild and low-snow winter in New Hampshire, there are many places around the U.S. with plenty of the white stuff and with good skiing conditions.
“New Hampshire continues to be an amazing home for our brands and should continue to be our home” for years to come, said Curtis, adding that Völkl “is really well positioned for the next 100 years.”
“We look to the future as being bright,” he said, and increasingly one when sustainability is an industry-wide mantra. Völkl skis are made close to the forests where the lumber that goes into them is grown, said Curtis, and the company also uses recycled steel and PET plastic in its products.
Modern skis are made of wood, fiberglass, metal and polyurethane, and the industry’s current focus is on using more recycled materials, but part of the focus is also on the “end of life” stage of skis, said Curtis.
“Every pair of old skis has its own journey,” he said, with many ending up in closets and basements, but increasingly manufacturers are working on how to grind up old skis and use them as an aggregate.
Broadly speaking, the ski industry is also supporting efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and to make the sport more inclusive, through groups such as the Share Winter Foundation, Curtis said.