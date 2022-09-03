For five years, Thomas Moulton worked to develop a reusable N95 mask designed for those working in the trades.

The Envo mask, made by Sleepnet Corp. in Hampton, launched in August 2019. Then, eight months later the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and sales skyrocketed. The company reached its annual goal for sales in a single day, Moulton said. As a private company, he declined to reveal the sale figures.

Senior Editor Mike Cote contributed to this report.