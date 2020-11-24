Portsmouth businesses: We need support
Portsmouth business owners say they are seeing a sharp decline in foot traffic and hope people will shop in-person and online at their stores this holiday season.

 Kimberley Haas/Union Leader Correspondent

Small business leaders say they need the support of consumers this holiday season more than ever before.

John Desmond, manager of Kilwins in downtown Portsmouth, said his family-owned and operated chocolate, ice cream and fudge shop is offering a variety of ways for people to get their products in person or through delivery.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020