Small business leaders say they need the support of consumers this holiday season more than ever before.
John Desmond, manager of Kilwins in downtown Portsmouth, said his family-owned and operated chocolate, ice cream and fudge shop is offering a variety of ways for people to get their products in person or through delivery.
NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery on coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House.