LANCASTER — Dedicated to the late Greg Cloutier, Saturday’s Shop Hop was intended to highlight the efforts of 14 local businesses to bring patrons to this small, North Country town along the Connecticut River.

A return to Lancaster of the national Small Business Saturday campaign after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Shop Hop accomplished that goal in spades, said participating business owners, but even more importantly, provided many powerful reasons why Lancaster is a place on the rise and a cool place to be and to visit.