LANCASTER — Dedicated to the late Greg Cloutier, Saturday’s Shop Hop was intended to highlight the efforts of 14 local businesses to bring patrons to this small, North Country town along the Connecticut River.
A return to Lancaster of the national Small Business Saturday campaign after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Shop Hop accomplished that goal in spades, said participating business owners, but even more importantly, provided many powerful reasons why Lancaster is a place on the rise and a cool place to be and to visit.
Sponsored by the Coos Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization that supports Coos County small businesses and fosters economic growth, the Shop Hop included store discounts, giveaways, live music, free movies and a raffle.
Businesses that took park were Annie’s on Main, Dalton Mountain Motor Sports, Fuller Sugarhouse, Granite Grind, Lancaster Motel, Lancaster House of Pizza, Lancaster Antiques, Moments, Northwoods on Main Gifts, Polish Princess bakery, Rialto Theatre, Ritz Fit, Taproot Marketplace, T Shea Pottery, and William Rugh Gallery.
Even though he was not there, Cloutier, who died on Sept. 5, had a big hand in the Shop Hop.
According to his obituary, Cloutier “loved Lancaster and dedicated himself to keeping Main Street vital and alive, which led to the purchase of the Rialto Movie Theatre in 2011. Additionally, he purchased and restored a burned out building in 2014 where the Polish Princess now resides. In 2017, he purchased the old Lancaster National Bank building. It reopened with the Copper Pig Brewery and an Art Gallery.”
Additionally, said Ericka Canales, the executive director of the CEDC, Cloutier “helped so many businesses with affordable spaces and supportive business advice over the years.”
Dave Fuller Jr., who is co-owner of the Rialto with Cloutier’s wife, Rita, said some 200 people turned out Saturday for a free showing of the 2018 version of “The Grinch.”
The son of Dave Fuller Sr., of Fuller Sugarhouse fame, he said his father called him during the Shop Hop to report that the event was so successful, that “It took him 10 minutes to get through town — that’s summer traffic.”
“I have a memory of walking into town as a kid and seeing all of the different shops,” recalled Fuller, adding that businesses are coming back into the downtown.
Overall, “I’m excited about the revitalization” of the area, he said, noting that events like the Shop Hop “get people onto Main Street.”
Ann Corthell, of Annie’s on Main Street, said her business seeks to “honor the building” that it’s in, a structure that from 1857 until 1957 was home to a pharmacy and then to other enterprises.
Originally from the North Shore of Massachusetts, Corthell said “Lancaster is the place to be.”
“When you drive in, you feel like it’s bustling now,” she said, pointing out that a large part of that bustle is thanks to the revitalization of the former P.J. Noyes building, the home of the Taproot Marketplace.
The Noyes building is on the east side of Main Street, and it, along with the former Chesley Block, where Simon the Tanner, a footwear and clothing store, had been a longtime anchor are being brought back to life as mixed retail and residential use, said Canales.
Kelly Murphy, who with her husband, Will, have owned and operated The Granite Grind coffee and sandwich shop for six years, said Lancaster has been very receptive to its offerings.
“We make everything from scratch, and our sourdough (starter) is 21 years old,” said Murphy, who was dressed in Ohio State football apparel and was following Saturday’s Ohio State/University of Michigan clash with tremendous interest.
Murphy was also paying close attention to the duo of electric organ and guitar that was playing Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London,” briefly excusing herself from an interview to howl along because “this is my favorite part” of the song.
She said that she and her husband came to Lancaster “because there wasn’t a real coffee shop in town and because I like to bake.”
On Saturday, which was National Cake Day, the Murphys donated proceeds from the sale of peppermint chocolate cake with cream-cheese frosting to the Greg Cloutier Scholarship Fund.
Cloutier, said Murphy, was “the shaker of Main Street.”
When she and her husband arrived, downtown Lancaster “was a little downtrodden,” said Murphy, but that has changed, pointing out that “since we opened, four, five businesses have opened.”
“There’s just a lot of cool stuff happening” in Lancaster, she said, and that coolness is attracting people — “a lot of Littleton people are coming here,” said Murphy, because Littleton, which is prospering in its own renaissance, has gotten too busy for some of them.
Melissa Grella, a Lancaster native and the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center, said the Marketplace wears “many hats,” including as a place to buy locally-grown foods and products and as an education center that happens to have a commercial kitchen inside.
Ruby Berryman, a playwright and writer and her husband, Brian, an airline pilot, said when they moved to Lancaster 16 years ago, it immediately became home.
The couple have owned and operated the Lancaster Motel, which has a distinct, art-deco feel, for three years. The motel is decorated with art purchased by the Berrymans from the William Rugh Gallery, and has within its walls both the upscale Compass Rose Cocktail Bar and the Waypoint Cigar Lounge.
Lancaster “used to be called ‘Snowmobile City,’” said Ruby Berryman, and the motel is “an historic place… Ground Zero for snowmobiling.”
Lancaster is a good place to live and run a business, she said, agreeing that the town is developing “a funky, cool vibe.”
As an artist, Berryman hopes that the changes going on in Lancaster will attract more artistically-oriented businesses, and they have, such as T Shea Pottery, whose owner Toni Koval came back to New Hampshire during the pandemic after deciding it was a safer place to be than New York City.
A self-taught potter, Koval makes kitchen ware that is attractive, and oven, microwave and dishwasher-safe, too. After making those wares at home, she is currently remodeling the former Christian Science Church into a store, gallery, and multi-use venue.
“People are happy to see it used for art,” Koval said, adding that “Lancaster’s taking off and to be a part of that is exciting.”
Business owners in Lancaster help each other, she said, “No thunder, just supporting people.”