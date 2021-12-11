Loon Chocolate will move into new manufacturing space inside a renovated mill building a mile from its spot on Hanover Street in Manchester.
The Factory on Willow at 252 Willow St. gives the business space to expand its operations and add a small shop. The live/work space inside the former Cohas Shoe Factory includes office and incubator space for small boutique shops. Two food trucks are parked outside.
Loon Chocolate works with small farm growers and roasts and grinds its own beans. The candy bar company launched in 2018 out of shared kitchen space in Derry.
Owner Scott Watson said the space is three times larger than its current production facility. He looks forward to being a part of the Factory’s community designed for creators, innovators and entrepreneurs. The Factory includes 60 studio apartments and 17 Airbnb units, which are short-term rentals.
“We can focus on our manufacturing but also start to get a taste of retail exposure,” he said.
Expanding during the pandemic required blind faith and trusting in feedback from customers, Watson said.
“We needed more space,” he said.
Loon is among several southern New Hampshire businesses expanding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The franchise owner of Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream in Nashua will open another location at 119 Hanover St. in Manchester. The space will be shared with Prime Time Grilled Cheese. The brand flash-freezes customized ice cream using liquid nitrogen.
“When you walk in there is no ice cream,” Rita McCabe said.
McCabe and her husband, Mark, serve as area developers for all of New England. The Nashua location, which opened in 2014, recently moved from Amherst Street to Main Street in July.
“The biggest challenge has been getting contractors and plumbers to build out our space,” said McCabe. “It has just been slow, slow going.”
They hope to open early next year.
“We are in the process of hiring,” she said, which is another challenge given workforce shortages.
McCabe said they did not close during the pandemic and were able to keep all their employees.
“We’ve just been plugging away and getting things done when we can,” she said.
Restoration Cafe on Hanover Street now operates a a satellite location at the Bookery on Elm Street. The cafe partners with Bird Food Baking, 27 Teas, A&E Coffee, Flight Coffee Co. and Hometown Coffee Roasters.
“When you can get all your favorites in one place and walk out the door with the latest bestseller or a last-minute gift, does it get much better?” said Restoration owner Tom Puskarich.
The Factory and the Bookery are operated by the Orbit Group, a company owned by Jeremy and Liz Hitchcock.
Southern New Hampshire Hospitality Group, which includes the Wild Rover and Mint Bistro, will open its fifth restaurant, called City Hall Pub, at 8 Hanover St., the site of the former Cheddar and Rye in Manchester.
Community of businesses
Eventually other businesses are expected to Loon at the Factory. No other tenants have been announced.
Loon will be located off a four-season indoor event space. The space could be used for private functions, ticketed events or community events such as a farmers market. Windows look into the manufacturing space.
The space is being customized for the needs of each store, according to Marlana Trombley, head of marketing and public relations for the Factory.
“We want to build a community,” she said.
Loon Chocolate does most of its business wholesale with its products found in retailers across New England and as far across the country as Seattle.
“We do a decent amount of sales online, especially this time of year,” Watson said.
Pop-up events are also popular.
The company roasts its own cocoa beans as part of the process. One of its signature products is its Maine Sea Salt bar, which is 70% dark chocolate. Other “dark milk” products are 50%.
“It is darker chocolate from what most people are used to, but we also put dairy in it, so it is just a rich version of a classic milk chocolate,” Watson said. “If we are going to be chocolate makers we just felt like the No. 1 ingredient should be cocoa.”
He compares the specialty product to the third wave of coffee, which refers to coffee shops that roast their own coffee beans.
Loon will offer classes and events that include dinners with traveling chefs and chocolate pairings, Watson said.
The store will include other New Hampshire-made products.
The interior renovations of the space are being paid with Loon Chocolate’s personal finances. He hopes to open in the space by the end of January.
“It is a great opportunity,” he said. “It has a great vibe.”