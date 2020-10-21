Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Two small Maine marijuana businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the state agency overseeing marijuana policy and seven recreational cannabis operations on Monday, alleging their licenses were granted illegally because they have out-of-state owners.
It's a David vs. Goliath issue with millions at stake for businesses and the state's tax coffers. While Maine's marijuana law specifies that business owners granted active licenses must have filed state income taxes for four years and live in Maine, the state said in May it would not enforce the requirement because it was unlikely to withstand a legal challenge.
Two small Maine marijuana businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the state agency overseeing marijuana policy and seven recreational cannabis operations on Monday, alleging their licenses were granted illegally because they have out-of-state owners.
U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit which makes the F-35 fighter jet, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.