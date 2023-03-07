Menthol cigarettes
Menthol cigarettes are promoted with posters at Down the Block convenience store on the corner of Pine and Hanover streets in Manchester in this May 7, 2021, file photo.

Illegal tobacco seizures have skyrocketed in the Massachusetts following a 2020 ban on menthol cigarettes and other flavored forms of tobacco, according to a state task force report.

“Inspectors and investigators are routinely encountering or seizing menthol cigarettes, originally purchased in surrounding states, and flavored (Electronic Nicotine Delivery System) products and cigars purchased from unlicensed distributors operating both within and outside the Commonwealth,” the Illegal Tobacco Task Force Annual Report for 2023 reads, in part.