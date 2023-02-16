Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc, left, speaks with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during a commencement ceremony in 2019 at SNHU Arena in Manchester. LeBlanc has been named Citizen of the Year by the Greater Manchester Chamber.
Paul LeBlanc, whose two-decade tenure leading Southern New Hampshire University has helped educate residents from across New Hampshire to refugees from around the world, has been named the next Citizen of the Year by the Greater Manchester Chamber.
“Under Dr. LeBlanc’s leadership, the substantial growth of SNHU has had significant, positive impact on Manchester and the region,” said Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of The Palace Theatres, who nominated LeBlanc.
“In addition to the ongoing expansion and modernization of its campus in north Manchester, the college’s other interests in the Millyard are exceptionally maintained and provide a welcome sight for residents and guests alike as they drive within or enter our city,” said Ramsey, a Citizen of the Year recipient in 2020.
LeBlanc, who’s also the university’s CEO, will be honored April 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown.
Since becoming president in 2003, LeBlanc has transformed the small college into a global institution. The university employs more than 5,000 people in the region alone.
Since 2017 SNHU’s Global Education Movement has offered low-cost degrees to refugees and vulnerable learners around the world. It has more than 800 current students in the program and 5,000 alumni across five countries.
His global reach has personally extended to Antarctica, where he tweeted his favorite penguin photos from his recent visit there.
Close to home, the university purchased the naming rights to the downtown Manchester arena in 2016 and more recently, bought a Millyard parking garage and adjoining mill building.
After receiving a long-term contract extension in 2015, he said in a Union Leader interview: “Love New Hampshire; love my institution.”
Under his leadership, SNHU has grown from 2,800 students to more than 175,000 learners and became the largest nonprofit provider of online higher education in the country, according to the announcement.
The university created its competency-based, College for America program as a solution to workforce shortages.
“The best way to describe Paul’s impact on our community is that he inspires us to do more for others,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.
“Paul’s imprint on higher education and the city of Manchester is significant, and his contributions will impact our community for decades to come,” she said.