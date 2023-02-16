Paul LeBlanc

Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc, left, speaks with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during a commencement ceremony in 2019 at SNHU Arena in Manchester. LeBlanc has been named Citizen of the Year by the Greater Manchester Chamber.

 Union Leader File

Paul LeBlanc, whose two-decade tenure leading Southern New Hampshire University has helped educate residents from across New Hampshire to refugees from around the world, has been named the next Citizen of the Year by the Greater Manchester Chamber.

“Under Dr. LeBlanc’s leadership, the substantial growth of SNHU has had significant, positive impact on Manchester and the region,” said Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of The Palace Theatres, who nominated LeBlanc.