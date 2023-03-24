The Manchester Salvation Army got a surprise donation of nearly 100 meals for its Kids’ Café, thanks to the Greater Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors and a winter storm that recently canceled their quarterly membership meeting.
The group was set for its meeting at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford when a nor’easter bringing a foot of snow forced the group to cancel the event.
The group’s hospitality committee, led by Doreen Lindof and Missy German, knew where it could do the most good and set the wheels in motion. Manchester Country Club packed it all to go and volunteer member Steve White transported the entire meal for nearly 100 to the Kids’ Café at the Manchester Salvation Army.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to cancel our meeting. So much planning, so many members committed to attend and Doug Irvine, Bedford town assessor coming to speak to us,” said May Balsama, the group’s president. “But with the willingness of Manchester Country Club to help with preparing the food to go, it turned out to be a good day for the children and youth served at Kids’ Café.”
Kids’ Café operates four nights a week for children, and Friday and Saturday nights for teens; serving over 100 young people each night.
Daily activities include afterschool tutoring, club activities, the dinner meal, volleyball, dodge ball, soccer, basketball, computer lab, game room, table games, the Art Zone and more,