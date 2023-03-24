Free food for Salvation Army

Richard French accepts donated meals for the Salvation Army from the Greater Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors

 Provided by Greater Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors

The Manchester Salvation Army got a surprise donation of nearly 100 meals for its Kids’ Café, thanks to the Greater Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors and a winter storm that recently canceled their quarterly membership meeting.

The group was set for its meeting at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford when a nor’easter bringing a foot of snow forced the group to cancel the event.