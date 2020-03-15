Consistently good weather and conditions way up north, a robust economy and low gas prices are being credited for making the 2019-20 snowmobile season far more successful than initially feared, longtime industry observers say.
“We did not believe it was going to be as strong a year as it was,” said Dan Gould, the executive director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, during an interview at the Association’s headquarters in Tilton.
He said the NHSA, which represents thousands of members in 103 clubs, estimated the season would be similar to 2015-16, which Gould said was “a horrible weather year” in which only 22,880 snowmobiles registered with the State of New Hampshire.
As of Feb. 26, however, 40,272 snowmobiles had been registered, said Capt. Michael Eastman of the NH Fish and Game Department. Eastman is the agency’s off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) coordinator, meaning he has jurisdiction over both snowmobiles and ATVs.
Although the 2019-20 registrations are down by almost 4,000 from 2018-19, Eastman said there was a spike of registrations in February.
The snowmobiling season typically begins, weather permitting, on Dec. 15, Eastman said.
“We got some really good snow in early December and opened up some trails early,” Eastman said, but oftentimes, the snow was followed by rain “and it’s been like that all year.”
But areas north of Route 26 in Coos County, in the Great North Woods, were largely immune to those fluctuations, said Eastman, and, in his opinion, will mean riding there “up until April.”
New Hampshire has some 7,000 miles of snowmobile trails, Gould said, with those in upper Grafton and Carroll counties and Coos County being in generally better shape than those to the south this season.
“A lot of riders went north,” Gould said, “and it’s fair to say that in the north, businesses in Coos County had a very good year after a slow start.”
Gail Hanson agrees. Hanson led the NHSA for 14 years before heading to Colebrook, where she now works at the North Country Chamber of Commerce. For two years, she has been the coordinator of the GoNorth SnoFest, the successor of the end-of-the season ride-in known as Snodeo.
During a recent telephone interview, Hanson said the SnoFest, which was held on March 6 and 7, “had about 5,500 attendees” and featured demo rides of the 2021 snowmobiles from Polaris, Ski-Doo and Arctic Cat.
As to the overall season, she said that in the North County, “It’s been a probably fair to good season. There’s still good riding in higher elevations right now, but grooming-wise ... it definitely wasn’t as good as last year.”
“Hospitality-wise, it was a good year,” she said, noting that “the hotels and restaurants up here have been full.”
While happy about the number of snowmobile registrations this past season, both Gould and Eastman said they were concerned about the number of accidents involving rented sleds.
Eastman said Fish and Game believes that those accidents were caused “by inexperience rather than speed or alcohol.”
“Certainly, speed went into some of those accidents, but inexperience is the big factor and the question is, how do we protect people out there riding with their families and how do we protect the people who rent these vehicles?” Eastman said.
Looking at data compiled by Fish and Game for the 2017-18 season, Gould said the agency registered more than 42,000 snowmobiles, of which 318 were rentals. Nonetheless, rentals were involved in 32 percent of the accident recorded that season, Gould said.
When such accidents are reported in the media, they catch the public’s attention, Gould said, and reflect badly on the sport and New Hampshire.
He said the association is working with Fish and Game and lawmakers to address the problem.
“The season wasn’t bad, said Chris Gamache, the chief of the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails. “It certainly was an amazing, early start with three feet of snow in the southern part of the state in the first week of December, so people were excited. But, again, like last year, we got into another unpredictable winter weather cycle of storms followed by rain and cold.
“Our mission by law is to develop and maintain trials, but our focus is to maintain what we have,” Gamache said. “We need to do a better job of protecting what we have and then really spend the time to develop those trails to the point where they can sustain use with less snow.”
Gamache said the Bureau of Trails is also looking at creating designated areas for back-country riding, which while growing in popularity, had been frowned upon because it took riders off trail where they could more readily damage the terrain.
Just like ski resorts are introducing glade skiing, the Bureau of Trails is “looking to develop a glade or two,” he said.
Gamache said the bureau shares the concerns of the NHSA and Fish and Game in regard to accidents involving rented snowmobiles.
Snowmobiling is a great way to “see different parts of the state,” Gamache said, “but it appears there’s a need to tighten up some of the regulations and safety training and messaging for folks.”