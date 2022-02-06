The Manchester Planning Board approved plans for a sober home to open on Beech Street, despite some neighbors being opposed.
The board voted 5-1 last week to change 568 Beech St. from a two-family dwelling to a six-bedroom congregate housing facility. Such a use is allowed in the zoning district.
The board last Thursday night required the applicant, 603 Sober Living LLC, to install a 6-foot stockade fence and plant shrubs before being able to get an occupancy permit.
To start, the company will offer a 12-step abstinence-based sober living house for 12 men, according to an application filed with the planning board.
“Residents will be required to engage in five meetings a week, a weekly house meeting, various chores, obtain employment or volunteer work, be weekly drug tested, engage in the community at large, and build healthy lifestyle change for their recovery,” the application reads.
603 Sober Living LLC will seek New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences certification after the first three months of being open.
Owner Christina Manter is in discussion with the building owner about adding a third bathroom. If added, the program will help 14 men.
Manter will have to return to the planning board to include more men.
During a public hearing, some neighbors spoke against the plan, saying such facilities “aren’t right” for residential neighborhoods.
Chairman Bryce Kaw-uh acknowledged the opposition during deliberations.
“I do not have a reason to doubt the applicants' statements regarding their intentions with building those bridges even though it may be a challenge given where they are starting,” he said.
Alderman Pat Long said 603 Sober Living has committed to reaching out to neighbors.
“She is going to have the residents volunteering within their community,” he said.