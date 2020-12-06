Bob Wilkins of SoClean

Bob Wilkins, CEO of Peterborough-based SoClean, was named the Entrepreneur of the Year by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER FILE

Wilkins has more than 33 years of experience marketing and selling products to businesses and consumers.

Sunday, December 06, 2020
Saturday, December 05, 2020