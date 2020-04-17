Casella Waste Systems has sued a Dalton man, claiming he defamed the company and prevented both the expansion of its Bethlehem landfill and construction of a new one in Dalton, near Forest Lake State Park.
The company, which hauls and disposes of trash in 150 New Hampshire cities and towns, named Jon Swan as lead defendant, along with Save Forest Lake, which Swan founded, and the Forest Lake Association, a homeowner’s group.
Swan said Thursday he still had not been served the Casella lawsuit, but is aware of it, adding “I stand by everything I’ve said and done,” including creating a parody of the 2004 movie “Downfall” in which he compared John W. Casella and his company to the Nazis.
In a letter to the editor, Casella, the company’s chairman and CEO, wrote that in his 45 years in the solid-waste business, he had “never experienced the kind of sustained, malicious attack on our company that Jon Swan of Dalton has carried out for nearly a year.”
Most recently, on April 7, Casella said Swan “took his maliciousness to another level when he created and posted on the Internet a video portraying me as Adolph Hitler and Casella employees and other private citizens as Nazis. Yes, Nazis.”
Swan said the post was spot-on in terms of its critique of Casella and his company.
John Casella said it was “tasteless” to compare him to “one of the greatest monsters in history and our company to the Third Reich, a regime guilty of the genocide of millions, all in an effort to win a community debate.”
To stop Swan’s sinking into “increasingly vile and harmful conduct,” Casella said his company filed its lawsuit Tuesday in Merrimack County Superior Court. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages.
Swan said the lawsuit is baseless and that he has “not had to falsify or make anything up as to what I’ve researched and reported over the past year.”
The lawsuit is “par for the course,” Swan said, citing the company’s past lawsuits against the town of Bethlehem, where its North Country Environmental Services landfill is located, “when they don’t get their way.”
Swan founded Save Forest Lake after he learned that North Country Environmental Services’ landfill was reportedly running out of capacity and that Casella was looking to construct a new landfill in Dalton, west of Forest Lake.
Concerned that a landfill in Dalton could diminish property values while increasing truck traffic and noise and also pose a risk of runoff into Forest Lake, Swan formed Save Forest Lake.
He and the group were later successful in getting Dalton voters to adopt emergency temporary zoning regulations that the town could use to halt the proposed landfill.
This past March, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 1319 which would prevent the siting of new landfills within two miles of a state or federal park or a federal forest.
Swan said the Casella lawsuit seeks to silence him and undermine HB1319, which still needs approval from the state Senate.
“They’re a multibillion dollar, out-of-state company at the end of their rope,” he said.