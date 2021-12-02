Bradley Kreick has been named chief executive officer of SolutionHealth, the parent organization of Elliot Health System in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Health System in Nashua
The Southern New Hampshire native has over 25 years of health care business management experience, including executive leadership positions at Apria Healthcare, Oxford Health Plans and Healthsource Inc.
“His track record of visionary leadership combined with his deep community roots, business acumen and mission-driven orientation make him uniquely qualified to lead SolutionHealth successfully into the future,” said Dianne Mercier, chair of the SolutionHealth Board of Trustees, in a press release.
Kreick lives with his wife, Beth, in Nashua, where he serves as head coach of the Bishop Guertin High School girls basketball team and chair of the board of trustees for Rivier University.
“I look forward to working together with other leaders, board members, clinicians, staff and community members to enhance the success of our organization and deliver on our mission of caring for our communities with the best services and programs available," Kreick said in a statement. "This is an unsettling time as our clinical teams continue to battle on the front lines of the COVID pandemic and our organizations grapple with the associated challenges.
Kreick replaces Sherry Hausmann, who resigned in October.