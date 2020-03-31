As many workers stay home to try to halt the spread of coronavirus, some people on the front lines of daily life are getting pay increases.
This week, Keene’s C&S Wholesale Grocers announced appreciation bonuses and paid time off for some of its workers.
“Our frontline employees are working countless hours to ensure shelves are stocked and families have food, and I couldn’t be prouder of their grit and efforts. As with all of the difficulties that we have faced at C&S, we have risen to the occasion together,” said Mike Duffy, CEO at C&S.
C&S is the country's largest wholesale grocery distributor and the company has been pushing to keep up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is also offering full pay for any employees who have to quarantine for two weeks because of the illness. It is paying 100 percent of costs associated with any needed telemedicine program to allow employees to get medical treatment.
C&S isn’t alone in bumping up paychecks for employees now deemed essential in Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 28 order to stay home.
Hannaford President Mike Vail recently said the associates at his stores will get a pay increase as the company has seen business go up 50 percent. The company is also taking steps to protect the employees who continue to show up for work, according to a Maine Public Radio interview.
“They're not able to work out of home, in the retail environment, so we’re very worried for our associates, and taking as many precautions as we can to make it safe for them,” Vail said.
Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom said Tuesday that the store’s associates will all get an extra $2 an hour, and salaried retail managers will get an additional $100 a week.
“We are incredibly thankful and proud of our associates who have tirelessly gone above and beyond to serve our customers and extend care to our community,” Blom said.