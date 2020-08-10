After a sluggish first five months of 2020, Long Blue Cat Brewing Co. recently boosted production and expanded distribution to its maximum capacity, co-owner Jason Knight says. This month, the Londonderry brewery plans to install new fermenters.
“If we would have been brewing at the current pace for the whole year, we would over-double our last year’s production,” Knight said.
Able Ebenezer Brewing Co. in Merrimack saw an increase in production and broke sales records in April and May in large part thanks to efforts to expand its direct distribution. Co-owner Carl Soderberg said sales increased by about 38 percent during that period.
Overall volume is up by just over 5 percent compared to last year, Soderberg said. And his can sales have nearly doubled, with a 97% increase.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced brewers to adapt, and some in the Granite State have been struggling. Long Blue Cat and Able Ebenezer Brewing are among the lucky ones.
A recent New Hampshire Brewers Association survey found that roughly half of the members who responded noted a downward trend in beer sales and production so far this year. It's a phenomenon that is largely hidden by the fact that overall national and state sales figures are up compared to last year.
CJ Haines, the president of the NH Brewers Association, said the survey also found that smaller breweries are being hit the hardest. They reported a 40% to 50% decrease in revenues since the onset of COVID-19 in the state. Their average decrease is around 25%.
Looking at the next three to six months, sales projections for these breweries are down by 25% on average, and by as much as 50% for smaller breweries.
Haines said many brewers were able to pivot during the pandemic to increase can sales, but she said it is still not enough to offset the loss of on-premise consumption.
“While on the surface it appears a voluminous amount of cans are flooding the market, it neglects to adequately depict the lack of draft sales still being substantially down, coupled with the fact (that) not all breweries are in distribution hence not sold in grocery stores ... where much of the national data figures are based,” Haines said in an email.
Haines said a beverage manufacturer in the state can make between fewer than five barrels a year to more than 24,000 barrels per year. Some brewers already have a limited tasting room space and can’t feasibly reopen their tasting rooms with social-distancing guidelines, or have access to outdoor seating, Haines said. Others that can may be focusing their limited staff on tending bar instead of production.
Aaron Share of To Share Brewing Company says his company made less beer in the first half of the year compared to last year, due to the impact of COVID-19. The Manchester brewery recently launched a line of hard ciders.
“Our production was down mostly to the uncertainty of whether or not we would still be able to operate when the shutdown happened,” Share said. “We did not want to continue to produce beer if we would not be allowed to sell it.”
Greg Ouellette, the head brewer of Martha’s Exchange Restaurant, a brewpub in Nashua, said its production was down by 30% over the same period.
603 Brewery in Londonderry is in a relatively stable position thanks in part to its already diversified revenue streams, product line and third-party distribution network, according to co-owner Geoff Hewes.
The company is still affected, especially by the loss of keg sales, but Hewes said consumers were still buying their beer through retail.
“When the draft shut off, everyone was going to grocery stores, which is sort of our bread and butter for … our canned products,” Hewes said.
Production at 603 drew down significantly between March and June, he said, but it has since roared back. Canned volume did not completely make up for the loss of kegs, he said.
Were it not for the introduction of their new line of hard seltzers in May, Hewes guesses the overall year of production would not have matched 2019. He estimates it would have likely fallen short by about 10 percent or more. With the seltzer sales, they’re projecting a volume increase of 20 percent over the previous year.
“We’re solid. We’re gonna make it through this,” Hewes said.
He said small brewers with only “one door” through which to sell their product are in a particularly “tough situation,” and he offered to talk to and share advice with any small brewers having a hard time right now.
The 603 Beer Hall restaurant is a different discussion, Hewes said. It faces a number of additional challenges that all restaurants are facing now as they rely on outdoor seating to make up for a 50% dine-in restriction. Even with the expanded outside area, Hewes estimates they’re only making up to 80% of their normal business. Come winter, they’ll likely see that business drop to 50% or less, he said.
Hewes said the second round of Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funding, as currently proposed, is targeting the hardest-hit restaurants so narrowly that 603 wouldn’t qualify.
“We don’t know what’s going to come this winter,” he said.