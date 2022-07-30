After more than 15 years at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, SoulFest organizers found out last year that the three-day Christian music festival attended by thousands seeking a spiritual experience would no longer be welcome.
This year’s festival, which opens Thursday, marks its last time at the mountain, which offers sweeping views of Lake Winnipesaukee from the summit. Next year, the event will move to a sprawling property in western Massachusetts.
With five years left on its contract with Gunstock, festival founder Dan Russell had no intention of relocating. Then he received a phone call from then-General Manager Tom Day about a week before last year’s event.
“The new management came in and said, ‘We don’t want you,’” Russell said. “We are going to tear (the contract) up. They eviscerated the agreement.”
Lawyers became involved before the nonprofit music festival decided to back down, according to Russell. He looked at a number of different spots to keep the event in New Hampshire, but “there were red flags.”
He will officially announce the new location at this year’s festival, which will take place from Aug. 4 — 6 and be headlined by For King & Country, Zach Williams and Skillet. More than 75 artists will perform on four stages.
The three-day Christian music festival, which is in its 24th year, draws between 8,000 and 12,000 people most days.
Gunstock mum
Gunstock, the state’s only county-owned resort, has encountered trouble in recent weeks, with its entire senior management staff, including Day, resigning over a long-running feud with the Gunstock Area Commission. Turmoil boiled over during a daytime meeting last Tuesday with two commissioners, chairman Peter Hess and David Strang, walking out when people called for their resignations. Hess tendered his resignation Friday.
According to a statement, middle managers have stepped up to make sure SoulFest will operate as normal in its final year, but the tumult has created another headache for Russell and his staff.
“They are negatively affecting our sales,” he said.
Day would not comment on the SoulFest contract when reached by phone last week.
“I really can’t because I am no longer with Gunstock,” he said.
Hess could not be reached for comment.
Gunstock staff’s commitment to SoulFest was a relief to organizers, but the chairlift will not be operating, forcing the 24 artists scheduled to perform at the summit to relocate to other stages at the base of the mountain.
To mark the last year at Gunstock, SoulFest will hold candlelight worship services every night, something that typically only happens Saturday. Russell said many consider it a highlight.
Simple beginnings
SoulFest started after a friend of Russell’s pushed him to organize a Christian music festival in New England. Having worked with mainstream groups like The Call and U2, he wanted nothing to do with it.
The first event took place at Loon Mountain in 1998 with about 3,000 people. It moved to Gunstock in 2005.
The whole idea is about living from the “inside out.” The original name was Inside Out Soul Festival.
“I tried to blend together with the concept of what it is like to live from the inside out as a soul connected, risk-taking believer in unconditional love, and that became the theme,” Russell said.
SoulFest supports child sponsorship through VisionTrust and efforts to fight human trafficking through nonprofit Love Justice International. Early on, the festival also supported efforts to bring awareness to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Some of the big acts over the years have included ’80s metal band Stryper, whose album “To Hell with the Devil” helped bring Christian music into the mainstream; TobyMac, a former member of dc Talk, which had mainstream success in the ’90s; and Switchfoot, known for the songs “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move” off their 2003 album “The Beautiful Letdown.”
This year’s headliners, For King & Country and Zach Williams, have both recorded tracks with country music superstar Dolly Parton.
“Sometimes you have to plan a year and a half in advance,” Russell said about securing the acts, who are juggling other festivals and tour schedules.
Kevin Fortier, the teaching pastor at Emmaus Church in Manchester, has gone to SoulFest for the past 12 years with his wife, Lisa.
“There are certain people we only see at SoulFest. It’s kind of like family,” he said. “We’ve made some lifelong friends.”
Much of SoulFest becomes about encouraging each other in faith rather than just about the music, he said. He is familiar with the new location, which Russell has offered enough hints about for some to figure out.
“I think Gunstock was a great location,” he said. “I loved to be able to go up on the mountain and listen to music. It always had a special place in our hearts, but it’s more about the people than the place.”
Positive reception, at first
Gunstock embraced SoulFest, at least at first. Former General Manager Greg Goddard told the Union Leader in 2008, “We couldn’t be happier with the event. The organizers are incredible to work with. They are very well organized. We have carved out a nice niche to do large events like this.”
He said at the time that SoulFest helped showcase all Gunstock has to offer in the summertime.
Goddard couldn’t be reached for comment for this story.
Since 2018, SoulFest has been mentioned a handful of times in the Gunstock Area Commission meeting minutes.
In 2020, Cathy White, Gunstock’s former chief financial officer, spoke about how revenue would be down significantly in August following the cancellation of SoulFest because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 20, Day told commissioners this would be the last year for SoulFest at the resort, according to commission meeting minutes.
“Their analysis concluded that the event was not profitable to the resort and required significant investments in labor and resources from Gunstock,” the minutes read. “They intend to explore new opportunities for large-scale events that will attract new visitors and provide incremental revenue growth.”
The resort recently invested in air conditioning in its main lodge, which is expected to boost weddings and other private events.
On April 8, SoulFest announced in an email that this would be its final year at Gunstock, saying a new site had been secured.
“We know this news may be both surprising and sad, but want to assure you that while we love our Gunstock home very much, we truly feel that we are walking through the door that God has opened for us,” the letter read.
Russell admits many will miss the experience of being on the mountain.
“They are going to miss the backdrop,” he said. “But nobody bought a ticket to SoulFest because of the mountain atmosphere. They bought a ticket for SoulFest because of who is playing at night. It’s the headliners who are 75% to 85% of the draw. The location is really a bonus.”
Regional draw
Outside of New Hampshire, festival-goers come from all over New England.
“The biggest impact is lodging and camping,” said Amy Landers, executive director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association. “Most of the businesses are sold out and have been for a while.”
Most festival-goers stay on the mountain during the day, so it doesn’t have a huge impact on spending at shops across the region. Restaurants do get a boost, but many are now struggling to turn over seats quickly because of hiring challenges, Landers said.
“Hopefully next August these dates will fill in with visitors vacationing in the region who will visit area attractions and retail stores too, along with enjoying one of many theaters,” she said.
Russell said Gunstock made significant money on its campsites and chairlift tickets. The resort never approached festival organizers about revenue problems associated with the event, he said. Maybe a remedy could have been worked out.
“They didn’t even have the chairlifts on in the summer when we first got there,” he said. “We promised them with all the marketing that we do to put a big spotlight on their summer.”
The mountain since has invested in robust summer activities, which include an adventure park, zipline tours, aerial treetop adventures, a mountain coaster and more.
“They don’t care about SoulFest,” Russell said. “They don’t care about the purpose of SoulFest. They care about the purpose of Gunstock, which makes sense.”
Gunstock’s adventure park is closed until further notice amid the management battle.
Moving on
SoulFest’s new location will be officially announced this week.
The property in Northfield. Mass., which includes a 2,300-seat auditorium, enthusiastically embraced the idea and even agreed to invest more than “a couple million” over the next year to secure the festival. The work includes upgrading electrical systems, cutting down trees, installing street lights and increasing parking. The deal includes four auto-renewed contracts of five years each.
“It became apparent that we would be the best thing that happened to them in years,” Russell said.
The new venue has four times the population within a 120-mile radius. It likely will draw more people from Boston, Springfield and Worcester, Mass.; Hartford, Conn. and southern New Hampshire.
“You still get Manchester. You still get Nashua,” Russell said. “You still get Keene. This is really on the Massachusetts/New Hampshire line.”
He never expected Gunstock to pull out of its contract.
Russell has fond memories from over the years, but does not dwell on them as he works the festival. He spends a lot of time with the artists.
One year, he was approached by a man as he helped clean up the merchandise tent at the end of the festival. Russell was busy with the task at hand, and only wanted to say a quick hello.
“(The man) said, ‘I just want you to know, this is my wife. We met here at SoulFest 10 years ago. And these are our three kids,’” he said.
Russell said he teared up a bit.
“A lot of things have happened,” he said. “A lot of beautiful things happen.”
The event is open to everyone and is not exclusively for those of Christian faith. He promised there are no “fire and brimstone altar calls.”
Russell called it a miracle the festival has continued for so long — and he knows it will long outlast him.
“We organize everything and then we say, “God, here you go,’” he said. “You do your thing, God.”