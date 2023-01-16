Southwest CEO

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan. 

 Southwest Airlines/TNS

Southwest Airlines faced another potential crisis just two weeks after its holiday meltdown as the FAA shut down all flights in the U.S. for nearly two hours last Wednesday.

Southwest canceled more than 400 flights and delayed more than half of its remaining flights that day. But instead of the same crew scheduling malfunctions that led to the cascading cancellation crisis during the peak holiday travel period, Southwest was back and functioning normally the next day.