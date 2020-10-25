Southwest

A group of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sit on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on March 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Southwest Airlines is asking flight attendants to sell credit cards during flights in exchange for a smaller pay cut as the company tries to navigate expected losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas-based Southwest, which told union employees earlier this month they need to take a 10% pay cut next year to avoid furloughs, could start selling products during flights, including credit cards, as a way to increase revenue and make up for the dismal number of passengers booking fares.

