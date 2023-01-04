Southwest cancellations

Travelers wait in line for Southwest Airlines luggage services to recover their luggage after major service interruptions at Midway International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022. 

 E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

When Southwest Airlines’ had an operational meltdown in October 2021, it cost the airline $75 million in lost revenue.

The Columbus Day weekend debacle involved the cancellation of some 2,000 flights.