Southwest Airlines pilots drink water while picketing for better work conditions on June 21, 2022, outside Dallas Love Field.

 Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

The union for pilots at Southwest Airlines is asking federal labor regulators to be released from mediation with the carrier amid a three-year contract battle, moving one step closer to a strike at the nation’s largest domestic airline.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association says the two sides have failed to make any meaningful progress on issues including pay, work rules, pilot fatigue and scheduling, despite oversight from the National Mediation Board to push closer to a deal.