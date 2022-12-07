Southwest

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jets parked on the tarmac at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Oct. 11, 2021. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Southwest Airlines said it would reinstate its dividend following a pause of more than two years, becoming the first major U.S. carrier to resume the shareholder payouts after they were suspended during the pandemic as a condition of receiving government aid.

Southwest's board approved a quarterly dividend of 18 cents a share to be paid on Jan. 31, according to a statement Wednesday. The airline had notched a string of consecutive quarterly payouts for 43 years that ended in early 2020 as pandemic lockdowns began. The restriction on dividends tied to U.S. financial aid ended in September of this year.