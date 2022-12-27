Southwest Airlines Co led U.S. airline cancellations on Tuesday as the low-cost carrier struggled to recover from harsh winter weather that has wrecked holiday plans for many.

Shares of the Dallas-based airline were down 5.3% at $34.19 in morning trade, after it canceled 2,523 flights for Tuesday as of 9.42 am ET. That was 30 times higher than Spirit Airlines , the carrier with the next most number of cancellations.