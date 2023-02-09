Southwest Airlines

Andrew Watterson, chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines Co., during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Southwest Airlines' operations chief plans to tell US senators that the carrier's scheduling systems became overwhelmed during a late-December storm, leading to a breakdown that forced thousands of flight cancellations and cost the company more than $1 billion. 

 Al Drago/Bloomberg

Southwest's leaders will take a pay cut following the December breakdown that resulted in thousands of flight cancellations and more than $1 billion in added costs.

"Executive bonuses for 2022 will be reduced because of this," said Andrew Watterson, the carrier's chief operating officer. The payouts will be awarded next month, though the amount of the cut hasn't yet been determined, he said.