WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co. said Tuesday it will cut more than 40% of flights from May 3 through June 5 amid a sharp decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. airline said it will fly 2,000 flights a day, down 1,700 over normal levels. The airline previously said it was canceling 1,500 flights a day in April.
Southwest said it will preserve more than 80% of itineraries it previously offered but said some non-stop flights will now require a connection.
Southwest is also shortening its operational day, removing many departures previously scheduled before 7 am and after 8 pm.