manchester-boston regional airport

Kevin Blakney disinfects plexiglass screens at the Southwest Airlines counter at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in November. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Southwest Airlines has recalled 209 pilots from a voluntary extended leave program to support its summer schedule, the company said on Monday, as airlines prepare for a recovery in demand as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The pilots will return to active status on June 1 and will then complete all of the necessary requalification training requirements before they fly with passengers.

Monday, April 05, 2021
